‘Burned human remains’: Body of missing Ontario realtor identified

York Regional Police say the burned human remains that were found in Parry Sound have been identified as those from a missing Ontario realtor.

A Markham, Ont., woman named Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9 after they had not heard from her, police said.

Police called the disappearance at the time “suspicious” because the woman, who spoke regularly with her family, had been unreachable for days.

Investigators said her white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Sport was found about eight kilometres from her home in the Finch and Warden avenues area in Toronto.

A few days following her disappearance, police said officers with the Ontario Provincial Police reported that burned human remains were found near Avro Arrow Road and Highway 400 in McDougall Township, part of the district of Parry Sound, more than 200 kilometres from where she went missing.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner has positively identified the deceased as Mui,” police said.

Police said during their investigation they learned suspects had possession of property belonging to Mui.

Three teens, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were charged. Charges include fraud under 5,000, several firearm-related charges, and failing to comply with probation or release orders.

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted interest.

A vehicle of interest was identified as a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cargo van.

Police said investigators think Mui was transported in that type of van and are asking anyone who may have seen this van or have dashcam or surveillance video of the area of 3821 Vandorf Sideroad, in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, or in Parry Sound between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12, to contact them.