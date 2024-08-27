Menu

Canada

Quebec looks to end illegal dumping in Mohawk territory with ‘field interventions’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 1:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Environmental groups call out Quebec government over lack of transparency'
Environmental groups call out Quebec government over lack of transparency
March 18: Some of Quebec’s most prominent environmentalists gathered on Monday to send a stark warning to the provincial government after the latter shifted environmental regulations to make way for the Northvolt EV battery plant. Now, groups like Greenpeace, Équiterre and the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake are accusing the Legault government of prioritizing big business over environmental protection and transparency. Global’s Dan Spector reports – Mar 18, 2024
The Quebec government says it wants to put an end to illegal dumping in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake northwest of Montreal.

The Environment Department says “field interventions” are planned this week involving wildlife protection agents, inspectors and environmental investigators.

The department says it’s targeting unauthorized dumping and backfilling of potentially contaminated soil on the banks and shoreline of the Lake of Two Mountains, in fish habitat.

Residents say trucks have been dumping contaminated soil and other materials in the area for years and complain that authorities have been slow to act.

Quebec provincial police intercepted several trucks driving through the nearby village of Oka during an operation last month.

The government says fines for illegal dumping can reach $6 million.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

