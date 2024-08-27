Quebec looks to end illegal dumping in Mohawk territory with ‘field interventions’

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government says it wants to put an end to illegal dumping in the Mohawk community of Kanesatake northwest of Montreal.

The Environment Department says “field interventions” are planned this week involving wildlife protection agents, inspectors and environmental investigators.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The department says it’s targeting unauthorized dumping and backfilling of potentially contaminated soil on the banks and shoreline of the Lake of Two Mountains, in fish habitat.

Residents say trucks have been dumping contaminated soil and other materials in the area for years and complain that authorities have been slow to act.

Quebec provincial police intercepted several trucks driving through the nearby village of Oka during an operation last month.

The government says fines for illegal dumping can reach $6 million.