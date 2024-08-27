Menu

Money

Air Canada offers flexible rebooking ahead of possible pilot strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada pilots strike: what it means for Canadian travelers'
Air Canada pilots strike: what it means for Canadian travelers
On Thursday, Air Canada pilots voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sep. 17. The airline's former chief operating officer examines how this could affect Canadian travel.
Air Canada is offering passengers who have booked flights around the date of a possible pilot strike next month some increased flexibility in rebooking their travel.

The airline says progress has been made in its negotiations and it hopes to reach a deal, but it still faces the possibility of a strike by its 5,400 pilots as early as Sept. 17.

The Air Line Pilots Association has not set a strike date, but the pilots have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate if an agreement on a new contract cannot be reached.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada pilots vote for strike, could hit picket lines in September'
Air Canada pilots vote for strike, could hit picket lines in September

Under the airline’s policy, customers with tickets for travel between Sept. 15 and 23 can rebook on any other Air Canada flight with the same origin and destination up to Nov. 30 at no additional cost. Customers who want to cancel and rebook their travel for after that date will have their change fees waived but will have to pay any fare difference.

Travellers with bookings during the affected period may also cancel their flight and receive a credit for future travel.

Refunds will be available for customers with refundable tickets, but Air Canada says refunds will not be available for those with non-refundable tickets as the flights are scheduled to operate as normal.

The policy applies to all Air Canada-operated flights, including Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL Airlines, and Air Canada Vacations.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

