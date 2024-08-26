U.S. woman swept away in Grand Canyon flash flood found dead

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 33-year-old woman who went missing at the Grand Canyon was recovered by park rangers three days after she was swept away in a flash flood.

Chenoa Nickerson was pulled into the Colorado River on Aug. 22 as flood waters rose in Havasu Creek, a popular Grand Canyon destination located within the Havasupai Tribe reservation. The flash flood hit just before 1:30 p.m., trapping several hikers in the area and prompting a mass evacuation of over 100 tourists and tribal members.

Nickerson and her husband, both visitors from Gilbert, Ariz., were swept into Havasu Creek, about 800 metres from where the creek feeds into the Colorado River. Nickerson’s husband was rescued by a group of rafters, according to KPNX of Phoenix, but Nickerson herself was nowhere to be found.

Rangers at the Grand Canyon National Park searched for Nickerson for days with no sign of the missing 33-year-old. The National Park Service appealed to the public for help locating Nickerson, who they said was not wearing a life jacket when she was swept away.

August 24, 2024—Search and rescue operations continue for Chenoa Nickerson. Grand Canyon National Park is actively engaged in search and rescue operations following a flash flood that struck Havasu Creek on August 22, 2024. Chenoa Nickerson is missing as of August 22 at… pic.twitter.com/GTcRkrBOWt — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) August 25, 2024

On Sunday, three days after the flood, a group of people on a boat tour of the Colorado River discovered a body and alerted officials.

Nickerson’s remains were recovered near river mile 176 of the Colorado River, park officials said in a press release. The Havasu Creek meets the Colorado River at mile 157, meaning that she was pulled more than 30 km downstream.

A statement from Nickerson’s family thanked search-and-rescuers for their efforts and asked for privacy as they mourn.

“We regret to inform you that our sweet Chenoa has been found deceased. Our hearts are heavy with grief,” the statement reads. “Chenoa’s light will forever be a part of all of us, and we will ensure that her spirit continues to shine brightly. Her memory will never fade, and we will honor her by carrying forward the joy and love she brought into all of our lives.”

Nickerson’s body was airlifted out of the Grand Canyon and transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the circumstances of her death.

Heavy rain was reported in the Grand Canyon area the day before the flash flood. Park officials warn visitors to be especially cautious in the Grand Canyon around July to mid-September when severe thunderstorms can develop rapidly.

Flash floods are common in northern Arizona because the arid, sparsely vegetated environment has “little capacity to absorb rainfall,” park officials caution. “In many areas, even small storms can turn normally dry streambeds into raging torrents of water in a matter of minutes.”

In total, about 104 people were evacuated from the Havasu Canyon area due to Thursday’s flash flood. The Arizona National Guard used a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to airlift tourists and tribal members to safety, video shows.

The Havasupai Tribe said their “hearts go out to the family and friends of Chenoa Nickerson” in a statement on Sunday. The tribal council decided on Saturday to close the area to tourists until further notice due to the extensive damage done by the flooding.

A 34-year-old woman who managed to escape the flood waters in Havasu Canyon on Thursday told CNN that she and her husband hiked for hours to reach higher ground when the water started rising.

“For the next three hours, we crossed rivers, formed human chains and hacked through the thorny bushes and cacti,” Shruti Chopra said. She and her husband were able to reach a nearby village and were airlifted to safety by the National Guard.

The Havasupai Tribe reservation is home to the iconic Beaver Falls and Havasu Falls, popular hiking destinations for Grand Canyon visitors. The area is known for its beautiful scenery and blue-green water.

In 2021, a flash flood that struck the Grand Canyon left a 29-year-old woman dead and five others injured.