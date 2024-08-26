Park’N Fly data breach hits roughly a million customers

Send this page to someone via email

The popular airport parking service Park’N Fly is warning Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a data breach last month.

“Approximately 1 million customer files were accessed” when “a third party accessed the Park’N Fly network through unauthorized remote VPN access,” the company said in a statement.

The leak happened between July 11 and July 13, and may have included names, email and mail addresses, and Aeroplan and CAA numbers, but did not contain financial information, according to Park’N Fly.

1:28 AT&T data breach includes calls made to Canada

“We wish to reiterate that no passwords or credit card payment information is stored on our servers.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company sent an email notifying customers Monday of the breach, which it discovered more than three weeks earlier.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“On August 1, 2024, we determined that some of your personal information was likely affected by the incident,” reads the email.

“We have been diligently investigating this incident with the assistance of outside experts.”

The company said that its platforms were “fully restored within five days” and that it has since increased cyber security.

“While we deeply regret any concern this incident may have caused, we want to reassure our valued customers and partners that we are taking all necessary steps to safeguard their information,” said Park’N Fly chief executive officer Carlo Marrello in a statement.

4:25 Protecting your personal information in the wake of the Ticketmaster hack

The incident underscores the prevalence of data breaches and renews questions about what is being done to prevent them — and if they do happen, whether Canadians are being informed quickly enough.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Canada’s privacy commissioner launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after a massive data breach exposed the personal information of more than a half billion customers worldwide, including the private data of Canadians, as first reported by Global News.

Hackers stole the names, addresses, phone numbers and credit card details of 560 million Ticketmaster customers and tried to sell the data on the dark web last May for US$500,000.

But it wasn’t until a month and a half later that the ticket giant informed the public.

The head of Park’N Fly said the company is “committed to transparency.”

“[We] will continue to prioritize the integrity of our systems as we navigate this situation,” Marrello said.