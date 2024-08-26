Sentencing hearing to begin for 2 men convicted of mischief, weapons charges at Coutts border blockade

See more sharing options

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday for two men convicted of mischief at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were found not guilty by a jury earlier this month of the most serious charge of conspiracy to commit murder against police officers.

But the two men were found guilty of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick was convicted of possessing a pipe bomb.

Four days have been set aside for the hearing.

A decision on sentence from Justice David Labrenz is expected on Friday.

The arrests came after police discovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour in trailers near the blockade.

The blockade was set up to protest COVID rules and vaccine mandates.