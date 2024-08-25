Menu

Education

Record-breaking move-in day at UCalgary dorms

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted August 25, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Volunteers help first-year students settle in to dorm life a the University of Calgary Sunday. View image in full screen
Volunteers help first-year students settle in to dorm life a the University of Calgary Sunday. Sarah Offin, Global News
Many hands made light work as volunteers facilitated a long-awaited move-in day for first-year students at the University of Calgary.

Brodi Hoilund from Fort MacMurray, Alta., is preparing to begin his post-secondary journey into medical school.

“When he was a baby he called himself Dr. Hoilund,” said Brodi’s mom Jennifer, who was helping her eldest son settle into his dorm Sunday.

He’s one of a record 1,267 first-year students accepting guaranteed dorm space at UCalgary this year. More than 1,700 returning students will arrive in the following week.

The university has had to make some adjustments to manage the record demand, with more than 1,000 students on its dorm waitlist this summer.

It has removed several emergency rooms, doubled occupancy where possible, and leased 51 rooms in a nearby hotel this year to accommodate as many students as possible.

Click to play video: 'Feds to offer low-cost loans for student housing'
Feds to offer low-cost loans for student housing
