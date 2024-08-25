Record-breaking move-in day at UCalgary dorms

Send this page to someone via email

Many hands made light work as volunteers facilitated a long-awaited move-in day for first-year students at the University of Calgary.

Brodi Hoilund from Fort MacMurray, Alta., is preparing to begin his post-secondary journey into medical school.

“When he was a baby he called himself Dr. Hoilund,” said Brodi’s mom Jennifer, who was helping her eldest son settle into his dorm Sunday.

He’s one of a record 1,267 first-year students accepting guaranteed dorm space at UCalgary this year. More than 1,700 returning students will arrive in the following week.

The university has had to make some adjustments to manage the record demand, with more than 1,000 students on its dorm waitlist this summer.

It has removed several emergency rooms, doubled occupancy where possible, and leased 51 rooms in a nearby hotel this year to accommodate as many students as possible.