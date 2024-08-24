Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Zoo releases dozens of baby turtles back into Quebec river

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nature Conservancy of Canada talks turtles'
Nature Conservancy of Canada talks turtles
RELATED: We check in with Andrew Holland from the Nature Conservancy of Canada to find out more about reminding motorists to watch for turtles braving busy roads to find mates and get to nesting grounds. Turtle populations are listed as threatened or endangered in many provinces as they have diminished due to collisions with vehicles – Jun 30, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A zoo conservation project east of Montreal resulted in the release of dozens of baby turtles into a southern Quebec river over the weekend.

Local families at a turtle festival were given the chance to handle the weeks-old baby turtles before they slipped into the murky waters near Lake Champlain on Saturday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For 15 year the Granby zoo has been collecting turtle eggs and hatching them in an incubator before releasing them.

Trending Now

The zoo says it’s a way of protecting the nests from predator’s fangs and flooding and is part of a project to help save the species.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices