Cody Fajardo starts at QB as Montreal Alouettes host surging Edmonton Elks

The league-leading Montreal Alouettes are getting even better on Sunday.

Grey Cup MVP Cody Fajardo returns as Montreal’s starting quarterback against the Edmonton Elks at Molson Stadium after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Led by Davis Alexander, who rose from third-string QB to starter, the Alouettes (9-1) have won four straight since Fajardo left in the first quarter of a 37-18 loss to the Toronto Argonauts on July 11.

“It just goes to show how talented this team is,” Fajardo said. “To have a deep, talented quarterback room, it’s just beneficial for the team. And so it’s just been really exciting, but nothing’s going to change.

“My last 13 starts (besides the loss to Toronto) is 13-0, so this is just a good football team, right? We just find ways to win, and we got to continue.”

Fajardo, who suited up behind Alexander at Saskatchewan last week as a precaution, is playing sooner than expected after an unfavourable initial diagnosis. He said the plan was always for him to retake the starting role despite Alexander’s heroics over the last month.

The 32-year-old Fajardo was off to a hot start with 1,636 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns and a 77.5 completion percentage through seven games — including a 23-20 win over the Elks in Week 2.

But Edmonton (3-7) is a different team, with a new coach, 10 weeks later.

After an 0-7 start, the Elks have won three in a row under interim head coach Jarious Jackson to drag themselves back into the Western Conference playoff conversation.

They’ve scored a whopping 122 points combined over those three outings, despite leaning on two different QBs and running backs.

“The way they’ve performed, particularly the last three weeks, is honestly more indicative of (how good they can be),” Alouettes head coach Jason Maas said. “You could flip their record, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me they had seven wins.

“The way that they take care of the ball and the way they can establish lines of scrimmage, it’s not surprising they’re successful.”

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson starts for the second straight game with Canadian Tre Ford still out with a chest injury. Running back Javon Leake (hip) will also miss the game, opening the door for 2023 breakout star Kevin Brown to start.

Edmonton has covered 598 yards on the ground over its three wins, something Bethel-Thompson said has been crucial to the team’s success.

“O-line’s been blocking their butts off. Running backs been running their butts off. We’re excited for KB to be back,” Bethel-Thompson told reporters in Edmonton. “That’s the difference. When you can be successful on first down, and you can be in second and short, the defence has to be very multiple.”

The Elks acknowledged the Alouettes pose a stiff test, but said they’re ready for the challenge.

Montreal ranked second in opponent net offence through Week 11, but conceded an average of 5.2 yards per rushing attempt, which tied for second worst in the league.

“When you got a team that’s won 17 out of the last 18 games, I mean, they just find a way to win,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to find a way to be like them. We’re gonna respect our opponent, our preparation, but we’re not gonna fear anyone.

“Our mentality is we’re gonna try and win this game.”

Beyond Fajardo, the Alouettes are also getting a big boost with all-star receiver Austin Mack returning to Montreal from a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Mack made 78 receptions for 1,154 yards as Fajardo’s primary target last season. The 26-year-old’s return comes at a time of need for Montreal with receivers Tyson Philpot, Kaion Julien-Grant and Tyler Snead all on the six-game injured list.

Mack said he and general manager Danny Maciocia are working on a long-term contract extension, and he’s “excited to hear some news next week.”

“This was one of the teams that gave a shot on me,” Mack said. “The locker room and what coach Maas has instilled in this program is extremely exciting. To be a part of greatness like we did last year, and win a Grey Cup, man, it’s special. To do that with the same guys is something I wanted to be a part of.”

ELKS (3-7) AT ALOUETTES (9-1), SUNDAY, MOLSON STADIUM

STACKING POINTS: Thanks to their recent run, the Elks ranked first in the league with 29.6 points per game.

SAFETY FIRST: The Alouettes have committed the fewest turnovers of any team at 14. The Elks are tied for second with 15.

GOING FOR FOUR: With a win Sunday, the Elks can match their win total from each of the past two seasons. They also won just three games in 2021.