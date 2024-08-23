Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Kind of like a human baby’: Rescued sea otter pups settle into Vancouver Aquarium

The pups, dubbed Tofino and Luna, were rescued from islands near Tofino earlier this summer after being abandoned by their mothers.

Story continues below advertisement

The duo had been receiving critical care at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, but have now stabilized enough to move to the aquarium.

1:56 Vancouver Aquarium welcomes two sea otter pups

‘We call them keystone species’: Vancouver Island grizzly cubs may boost ecosystem

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When wildlife photographer Catherine Babault captured images of a female grizzly bear with two cubs encountering a herd of elk on Vancouver Island last month, she knew she had witnessed something special.

Not only is such a scene uncommon, the likelihood that the cubs were born on the island and didn’t swim there could mean the start of a native-born population with big potential to affect the island’s ecosystem, said Nicholas Scapillati, executive director of the Grizzly Bear Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Rare Vancouver Island grizzly cub sighting could be good news for eco-system

‘Beginner’s luck’: Vancouver bar staff split $1M prize in first ever lottery pool purchase

Was it a case of the Luck of the Irish?

A group of 15 coworkers at a Vancouver bar aren’t complaining after their lottery pool took home a $1 million Lotto Max prize this weekend.

The crew works at Foy’s Irish Bar in Mount Pleasant, and said they were already close friends. Most of them hail from Ireland, and have come to rely on one another as they live and work so far from their families.

Incredibly, the winning purchase was made the first time the pool played the lottery draw.

1:01 Bar staff at Vancouver pub win $1M Lotto Max prize

2nd-largest diamond ever unearthed found by Canadian company in Botswana

Story continues below advertisement

The second-largest diamond ever to be pulled from the Earth, coming in at a whopping 2,492 carats, was dug out of a mine in Botswana by a Canadian company.

The Vancouver-based Lucara Diamond Corp. announced the “remarkable find” in a press release, showing off photos of the fist-sized rock. The company has unearthed numerous other massive diamonds at its Karowe Mine in Botswana, but this as-of-yet-unnamed stone blows the rest out of the water.

Victoria marks 30 years since playing host to Commonwealth Games

Victoria’s sporting community is marking 30 years since the B.C. capital hosted the Commonwealth Games.

The games opened Aug. 18, 1994, to a packed Centennial Stadium.

Three decades later, the legacy lives on, and organizers gathered in Victoria on Thursday to celebrate the games’ ongoing impact on Vancouver Island.