‘Beginner’s luck’: Vancouver bar staff split $1M prize in first ever lottery pool purchase

Was it a case of the Luck of the Irish?

A group of 15 coworkers at a Vancouver bar aren’t complaining after their lottery pool took home a $1 million Lotto Max prize this weekend.

The crew works at Foy’s Irish Bar in Mount Pleasant, and said they were already close friends. Most of them hail from Ireland, and have come to rely on one another as they live and work so far from their families.

Incredibly, the winning purchase was made the first time the pool played the lottery draw.

“Absolutely life-changing. I mean I never, ever thought I’d be able to afford a down payment on a house in Vancouver … that’s exactly what’s going towards,” James Browne told Global News.

“A couple of people in the group, as well, they’re a couple, they have a little baby, which is — it’s a game changer for them as well, a lot of staff just weren’t doing well … the city is expensive.”

Olivia Lyons, who has an infant son, works part-time in the kitchen, while her boyfriend works two jobs, one in the bar and one in the film and TV sector.

She said when she got the message in a group chat that the crew had won, she assumed it was a joke.

“I just replied, I am just signing my child up for private school now, so if you’re wrong you’re paying this bill,” she said with a laugh.

“The first time. Beginner’s luck.”

She said they plan to save most of the money for a down payment on a home, but will use some of it to take their baby back to Ireland to meet his extended family.

“We’re going to bring him home for Christmas,” she said.

It wasn’t good luck for everyone at the bar, however.

Lyons said a few people on the staff had said they would join the pool, but never forwarded the money in time to get in on the winning ticket.

“They’re happy for us but they’re obviously disappointed as well,” she said.

The winners are planning to celebrate their win with a party at the bar.