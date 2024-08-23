Vancouver murder suspect arrested in Alberta, charges laid

A Langley, B.C., man has been charged in a Vancouver shooting that left one man dead and another injured in July.
Gunfire broke out on East 63rd Avenue near Inverness Street around 9 p.m. on July 26.
The victims were shot in a vehicle that subsequently crashed into another vehicle. A suspect vehicle was found on fire nearby.
Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene, while the second victim was taken to hospital and survived.
Johal, a known gangster, had a criminal history in Vancouver dating back to 2018, including charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson.
Rylee Shipley, 27, was arrested in Alberta on Wednesday with help from Alberta RCMP and Calgary police.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.
