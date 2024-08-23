Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver murder suspect arrested in Alberta, charges laid

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New details on South Vancouver shooting victim'
New details on South Vancouver shooting victim
New details are emerging about a young man gunned down in the heart of South Vancouver. He appears to be the latest victim of a long-simmering gang war, putting public safety at risk. Emily Lazatin has the latest – Jul 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Langley, B.C., man has been charged in a Vancouver shooting that left one man dead and another injured in July.

Gunfire broke out on East 63rd Avenue near Inverness Street around 9 p.m. on July 26.

The victims were shot in a vehicle that subsequently crashed into another vehicle. A suspect vehicle was found on fire nearby.

Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene, while the second victim was taken to hospital and survived.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers Unsolved Cases'
Crime Stoppers Unsolved Cases
Trending Now

Johal, a known gangster, had a criminal history in Vancouver dating back to 2018, including charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit arson.

Story continues below advertisement

Rylee Shipley, 27, was arrested in Alberta on Wednesday with help from Alberta RCMP and Calgary police.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices