Edmonton councillor calls for stoppage to new capital project approvals

Enough is enough — that’s the message from councillor Tim Cartmell.

On Thursday, he announced a call to action outside of his Ward pihêsiwin jurisdiction at West Block Glenora, an area that has been dealing with delayed LRT construction since 2022.

“No more significant new projects should be approved until we get the existing ones finished and get them finished properly, and that we need a top-to-bottom overhaul of our approach to infrastructure oversight and development, and direct council oversight of all major projects,” said Cartmell.

Percy Wiredu opened El Corazón at West Block Glenora two years ago. When he signed the lease he knew about LRT construction, but as of now, there’s no end in sight.

“It could be an extra three years, it could be an extra seven years,” said Wiredu. “Originally it was supposed to be 18 months for this part of it; no communication, so no clue.”

It’s a roadblock to growth that’s caused his business to lose 35 per cent in revenue since road closures began.

“It’s a very real possibility that our restaurant may not be visible to the street for the next six years. Each day this goes on, we’re losing guests,” said Wiredu.

Cartmell said administration continues to present ongoing delays, referencing Fort Road construction, and proposing over-budget projects like a recent a memo for a replacement branch of the Riverbend Library that would be estimated at $39 million. That’s more than $2,000 per square foot.

One political scientist said this announcement is about more than construction. It’s political. Chaldeans Mensah said Cartmell is tapping into public unrest.

“This councillor is, I think, setting the stage for potentially running for mayor,” said Mensah.

Cartmell was directly asked if this means he plans on running for mayor multiple times.

He did not give a definitive answer, but he did hint at a possible campaign. He said he’s waiting to see how the potential passing of Bill 20 will affect the October 2025 election. If passed, it would enable municipal political parties in Edmonton and Calgary.

“When we get clarity on what the regulations are around Bill 20, around what campaign finances look like, around what nominations requirements are, around what funding limits are, when I can understand more fully of what it is that I’m contemplating, when I, and if I announce what I am intending to run for, then I can give you a more fulsome answer,” said Cartmell.

Cartmell plans to bring his list or proposals to council in the fall for debate.