Section of Stony Plain Road to remain closed until end of November

A section of Stony Plain Road that’s been closed since the end of April will remain closed for several months longer than initially planned.

Stony Plain Road between 131st Street and 139th Street was shut down on April 29, as construction on the Valley Line West LRT resumed.

At the time, the city estimated it would be closed until the end of August.

In an update on Monday morning, Marigold Infrastructure Partners said that while the work that was scheduled to be done by the end of August will be completed on schedule, the company will keep the roadway closed “to accelerate additional work and help minimize impacts on Edmontonians in 2025.”

The road is now expected to be closed until the end of November, Marigold said in a news release.

Stony Plain Road closure, detours and pedestrian access. Courtesy / Marigold Infrastructure Partners

Drivers can still cross Stony Plain Road on 132nd Street.

East/west pedestrian access on Stony Plain Road is closed. North/south pedestrian access across Stony Plain Road is maintained along 132nd Street, 134th Street, 136th Street and 138th Street.

Construction is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Some overnight work will take place, but Marigold will notify the public ahead of any overnight work.

“We recognize the reopening of Stony Plain Road is later than anticipated and we appreciate your patience during construction,” the company said in its news release.

Earlier this year, a member of the Stony Plain Road Businesses Association said upwards of 25 businesses along the west Edmonton roadway have shut down due to various factors, including COVID closures, workforce issues or construction access issues.

The owner of Gilded Rabbit, an area art store, told Global News in July that restricted access due to LRT construction “has definitely directly impacted out sales.”

“People just have a hard time getting in,” Marian Switzer said.

Other businesses, like the Little Village restaurant, have had to revamp their business plans, focusing on delivery and catering rather than relying on walk-in traffic.

The business association is optimistic the LRT will benefit the area once it’s open.