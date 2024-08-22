New Brunswick declares whooping cough outbreak across entire province

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials say the whooping cough outbreak that had been localized in the Acadian Peninsula in June has spread across the province.

In a news release, the Health Department says there are a “higher number” of cases of whooping cough than usual reported in multiple regions.

Acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Yves Léger says the province is monitoring the situation closely and is working to decrease the risk of spread.

There have been 141 reported cases of whooping cough so far this year, well exceeding the province’s annual average of 34 cases.

While most of the infections have been reported in the Acadian Peninsula and surrounding areas, more than half of recent cases have been from outside that region.

Whooping cough — or Pertussis — is a contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that can occur at any age, and usually begins with cold-like symptoms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.