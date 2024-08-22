Vancouver police officer faces possible charges over collision

The Independent Investigations Office is asking prosecutors to consider charges against a Vancouver Police officer whose vehicle hit a pedestrian in the city’s Eastside last year.
It says in a statement that the officer was responding to a call on the evening of Sept. 29 when his vehicle hit the woman on Commercial Drive.
It says she was treated by firefighters at the scene, but got medical treatment on her own.
The civilian-led police watchdog says the VPD reported the woman’s injury to the office a month later, and investigators concluded it met the threshold of “serious harm” under the provincial Police Act.
Get breaking National news
The statement says the police officer “may have committed an offence in relation to the use of their police vehicle” and it has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for possible charges.
It says charges will only be approved if prosecutors decide there’s a “substantial likelihood of conviction” and if the charges are in the public interest.
- Truck driver who killed 5 people while distracted on TikTok sentenced to 22 years
- U.S. man fakes death to avoid paying child support, gets 6 years in prison
- Police probing bomb threats sent to multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals
- Johnny Wactor death: 4 men charged in ‘General Hospital’ actor killing
- Truck driver who killed 5 people while distracted on TikTok sentenced to 22 years
- U.S. man fakes death to avoid paying child support, gets 6 years in prison
- Police probing bomb threats sent to multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals
- Johnny Wactor death: 4 men charged in ‘General Hospital’ actor killing
Comments