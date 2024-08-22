Police, fire department investigate southeast Calgary blaze that affected several homes

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a fire that started in a southeast Calgary garage and then spread to nearby homes early Thursday is now being investigated by police and the fire department.

In a news release, the Calgary Fire Department said the Calgary Police Service’s arson unit is involved in the investigation but the cause of the fire in the Riverbend neighbourhood had yet to be confirmed.

No humans were injured in the blaze. A cat that had been reported missing after the fire broke out was found and taken to a veterinarian in stable condition.

According to the CFD, firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 100 block of Riverglen Crescent Southeast at about 12:40 a.m.

Crews found a “large fire” that was already impacting at least two houses.

“Due to the size of the fire and the speed of fire spread a second alarm was called for the incident to increase the number of resources responding,” the CFD said. “Crews were able to utilize multiple hose lines right away to begin slowing the spread of fire.

“Aerial apparatus were brought into the scene to apply large volumes of water to the main body of fire and quickly bring the blaze under control.”

As crews were fighting the blaze, firefighters entered the impacted homes, including one across the alley from where the fire started, to search for anyone inside.

“Two of the impacted homes were occupied at the time of the fire and all occupants were able to evacuate,” the CFD said. “One of the exposed homes was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“Crews from ATCO and Enmax were utilized to isolate utilities and AHS crews were on standby.”

After the fire was brought under control, crews remained at the scene to watch for hot spots.