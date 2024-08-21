Canadian baseball star Votto announces retirement

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Canadian baseball star Joey Votto is retiring.

The 40-year-old first baseman announced his retirement in an Instagram post Wednesday evening.

Votto played 17 MLB seasons, earning six all-star selections, one Gold Glove and a 2010 National League MVP award.

After playing his entire Major League career with the Reds, the Toronto native signed a minor-league contract with his hometown Blue Jays last spring.

Votto had one home run, four RBI and a .143 batting average with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He never earned a call-up to the Blue Jays.

Toronto hosted Cincinnati in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.