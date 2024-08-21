SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadian baseball star Votto announces retirement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Canadian baseball star Joey Votto is retiring.

The 40-year-old first baseman announced his retirement in an Instagram post Wednesday evening.

Votto played 17 MLB seasons, earning six all-star selections, one Gold Glove and a 2010 National League MVP award.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

After playing his entire Major League career with the Reds, the Toronto native signed a minor-league contract with his hometown Blue Jays last spring.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Votto had one home run, four RBI and a .143 batting average with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He never earned a call-up to the Blue Jays.

Trending Now

Toronto hosted Cincinnati in the finale of a three-game series Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices