Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest man accused of ramming police vehicle in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 8:51 pm
1 min read
A Surrey police vehicle is towed away after Mounties say someone rammed it on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Surrey police vehicle is towed away after Mounties say someone rammed it on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Surrey, B.C. say they arrested a man Wednesday after he rammed a police vehicle.

The collision happened shortly before 2 p.m. after someone reported a suspicious vehicle near 146 Street and 108 Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, Mounties say the driver of a blue Ford Explorer rammed into a police vehicle, then caused a collision with a civilian vehicle while making a getaway.

Images from the scene suggest the suspect crashed into one of the Surrey Police Service’s new vehicles, which began rolling out in July.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Police Service unveils new cruisers'
Surrey Police Service unveils new cruisers
Trending Now

Police caught up with the suspect vehicle a few blocks away, where they say it was driving “dangerously into oncoming traffic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Following a pursuit, officers were able to stop the SUV near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, but the driver attempted to flee on foot.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police ultimately used a Taser to apprehend the driver.

The male suspect was taken into custody and police are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices