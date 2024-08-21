RCMP arrest man accused of ramming police vehicle in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey, B.C. say they arrested a man Wednesday after he rammed a police vehicle.

The collision happened shortly before 2 p.m. after someone reported a suspicious vehicle near 146 Street and 108 Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, Mounties say the driver of a blue Ford Explorer rammed into a police vehicle, then caused a collision with a civilian vehicle while making a getaway.

Images from the scene suggest the suspect crashed into one of the Surrey Police Service’s new vehicles, which began rolling out in July.

Police caught up with the suspect vehicle a few blocks away, where they say it was driving “dangerously into oncoming traffic.”

Following a pursuit, officers were able to stop the SUV near King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue, but the driver attempted to flee on foot.

Police ultimately used a Taser to apprehend the driver.

The male suspect was taken into custody and police are recommending charges of assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The suspect suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.