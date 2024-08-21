Nature Conservancy of Canada acquires Acadian seaside forest for new reserve in N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A picture-postcard seaside forest in southern New Brunswick is being turned into a nature reserve.

In a news release today, the Nature Conservancy of Canada says it has acquired 2.3 square kilometres of land from the family of Ruby Brown of St. Martins.

The conservation group says the new Fundy Bay View Nature Reserve is an important location for migratory shorebirds to stop, feed and rest during their travels north and south.



More than half the forest is mature, coastal red spruce, with a mixture of balsam fir, red maple and white spruce, and it’s home to a diversity of wildlife, including bear, bobcat and moose, as well as bird species at risk.

The group says the new reserve is its first conservation project in the St. Martins area.

Paula Noel, Nature Conservancy of Canada’s program director in New Brunswick, says the forest’s new status protects it from logging and development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.