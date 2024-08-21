RCMP release photo of suspect in Surrey sexual assault

A 24-year-old man has been charged with break and enter and sexual assault in Surrey, B.C., and police are releasing his photo in the hopes that people with more information come forward.
On July 20 at 3:15 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of an alleged stranger sexual assault on 91 Avenue near 140 Street.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported that she was woken up by a man groping her in her home, police said.
The victim said that she screamed and the suspect fled.
Jatinder Singh of Surrey has now been charged in connection with the case.
He has been released on conditions, RCMP said, some of which include:
- Have no contact or communication, directly or indirectly with the victim
- Not go to or be within 50 metres of where the victim lives, works, attends school, worships, or happens to be;
- Not go to or be within 50 metres of where the offence occurred;
- Not possess directly or indirectly any weapon as defined by the Criminal Code;
- Not possess any knives.
We are releasing a photo of Jatinder Singh as investigators believe there may be more people in our community who have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Sgt. Tammy Lobb, said in a release.
We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.
