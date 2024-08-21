Search for missing kayaker in Halifax concludes without finding the 26-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say they have ended a search without having found a 26-year-old woman last seen on a kayaking outing at a local lake.

Since Sunday, search and rescue crews and police have been looking for Jashansdeep Kaur around Long Lake, which is where the woman had been kayaking before she went missing.

Police say the her cellphone, kayak and life-jacket were found.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement today they will continue to investigate the incident as a missing person case, but the Long Lake area search in the community of Spryfield has now ended.

The search effort was assisted by Halifax’s search and rescue, the RCMP underwater recovery team, fire and emergency services, the Department of Natural Resources and members of the community.

The missing 26-year-old is described as a slim South Asian woman who is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers, and police ask anyone with information about her to call them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.