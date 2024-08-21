Menu

Search for missing kayaker in Halifax concludes without finding the 26-year-old

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Crews search for missing kayaker in Halifax'
Crews search for missing kayaker in Halifax
Rescue boats, aerial drones and ground search and rescue crews are on site at Long Lake Provincial Park in search of a 26-year-old who went missing while kayaking over the weekend in Nova Scotia. Emma Convey reports.
Halifax police say they have ended a search without having found a 26-year-old woman last seen on a kayaking outing at a local lake.

Since Sunday, search and rescue crews and police have been looking for Jashansdeep Kaur around Long Lake, which is where the woman had been kayaking before she went missing.

Police say the her cellphone, kayak and life-jacket were found.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement today they will continue to investigate the incident as a missing person case, but the Long Lake area search in the community of Spryfield has now ended.

The search effort was assisted by Halifax’s search and rescue, the RCMP underwater recovery team, fire and emergency services, the Department of Natural Resources and members of the community.

The missing 26-year-old is described as a slim South Asian woman who is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers, and police ask anyone with information about her to call them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

