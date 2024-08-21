Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crown prosecutors in Alberta may appeal not-guilty verdicts in Coutts murder-conspiracy case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coutts blockade: Jury finds protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers'
Coutts blockade: Jury finds protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 3, 2024) In court on Friday, a jury determined two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the 2022 border blockade in Coutts, Alta, were not guilty. – Aug 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crown prosecutors in Alberta have given notice they plan to appeal the not-guilty verdicts given to two men arrested at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta.

Michelle Davio, with Alberta Justice, says a final decision on launching the appeal has not been made in the case of Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert.

But Davio says there’s a time limit on filing a motion to appeal and says prosecutors want to keep their options open.

Earlier this month, a Lethbridge jury found Olienick and Carbert not guilty of conspiracy to murder police officers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, the two men were convicted of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose while Olienick was found guilty of possessing a pipe bomb.

Both men are to face sentencing next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Davio, in a statement Tuesday, said prosecutors are still weighing whether to appeal.

“A thorough review of the evidence and rulings by the trial judge will be completed and then a final decision as to whether to proceed with the appeal will be made,” Davio wrote.

Trending Now

“This (motion to appeal) will preserve the (prosecution service’s) ability to proceed with an appeal once sentencing is completed.”

Olienick and Carbert were convicted over their actions at the U.S.-Alberta border crossing near Coutts.

The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks in early 2022 to protest COVID restrictions, including vaccine mandates for truckers.

Arrests were made after a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour was found in the community.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices