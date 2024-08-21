Menu

Canada

3 killed in helicopter crash at a lake in northwestern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2024 9:44 am
1 min read
Quebec provincial police are investigating the deaths along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police are investigating the deaths along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Two men and a woman have been declared dead after a helicopter crash at a lake in northwestern Quebec.

One of the victims was declared dead at the scene on Monday morning while the others were recovered by provincial police divers and taken to hospital.

Police were called late Sunday concerning three people who had gone missing after taking off in a helicopter from Mont-Laurier, about 185 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The helicopter was found the next morning at D’Elvert Lake in the La Vérendrye wildlife reserve, further northwest.

Police say bad weather may have played a role in the crash, and that the victims — a man in his 80s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 20s — had contacted their loved ones before they disappeared to say they were planning to land and wait for better conditions.

Quebec provincial police are investigating the deaths along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

