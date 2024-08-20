Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Obby Khan announces he intends to run in the PC’s leadership race

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 11:35 pm
1 min read
Progressive Conservative finance critic Obby Khan says a bill the Manitoba NDP government introduced to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months is confusing. Khan says Manitobans deserve permanent tax relief. He is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative finance critic Obby Khan says a bill the Manitoba NDP government introduced to suspend the 14-cent-a-litre tax for at least six months is confusing. Khan says Manitobans deserve permanent tax relief. He is seen speaking to reporters at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Progressive Conservative Party MLA Obby Khan has announced he intends to run in the party’s leadership race.

Khan made the announcement over social media Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has represented the Fort Whyte riding since winning the seat in a byelection in 2022.

Khan served as Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage under the previous government, and was the province’s first Muslim MLA.

Trending Now

Before entering politics, Khan played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices