Obby Khan announces he intends to run in the PC’s leadership race

Progressive Conservative Party MLA Obby Khan has announced he intends to run in the party’s leadership race.

Khan made the announcement over social media Tuesday.

He has represented the Fort Whyte riding since winning the seat in a byelection in 2022.

Khan served as Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage under the previous government, and was the province’s first Muslim MLA.

Before entering politics, Khan played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.