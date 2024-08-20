Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault over off-duty incident

See more sharing options

Two Vancouver Police Department officers have been charged with assault, in connection with an incident late last year.

Officers Joshua Wong and Brian Hunt were both off-duty at the time of the incident, which occurred in December 2023 in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Police Department says it notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC), and that the New Westminster Police Department conducted a criminal investigation.

2:33 Kicks, fists, pepper spray, choke holds, and batons – the weapons VPD used to subdue Myles Gray

Neither officer is currently serving in an operational role.

A Police Act investigation by the OPCC will resume following the completion of the criminal probe.

Both Wong and Hunt are due to make their first court appearances in New Westminster on Sept 18.

Const. Joshua Wong was among several officers investigated for the violent takedown that killed Myles Gray in 2015.

He was never charged but did testify at a coroner’s inquest.