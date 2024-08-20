Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CBSA says ‘partial systems outage’ affecting airport services

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport'
CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport
RELATED: CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport – Feb 27, 2024
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday a “partial systems outage” was impacting its airport services.

The agency said in a post on the social media platform X it was working with its partners on fixing the issue.

It did not specify what services where affected or give an estimate of when the issue might be resolved.

Global News has reached out to the CBSA for more information.

Toronto Pearson International Airport wrote on X the outage was affecting the inspection kiosks in two terminals, and warned travellers they “may experience longer than normal wait times at customs.”

More to come…

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

