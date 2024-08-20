CBSA says ‘partial systems outage’ affecting airport services

Send this page to someone via email

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday a “partial systems outage” was impacting its airport services.

The agency said in a post on the social media platform X it was working with its partners on fixing the issue.

It did not specify what services where affected or give an estimate of when the issue might be resolved.

Global News has reached out to the CBSA for more information.

Toronto Pearson International Airport wrote on X the outage was affecting the inspection kiosks in two terminals, and warned travellers they “may experience longer than normal wait times at customs.”

More to come…