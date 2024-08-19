SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays’ Francis named AL Player of the Week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2024 5:36 pm
1 min read
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis has been named the American League Player of the Week.

The 28-year-old right-hander went 2-0 last week with a 0.64 earned-run average while allowing four hits with no walks and posting 15 strikeouts.

He pitched seven strong innings in both his starts, a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday and a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

It’s the first Player of the Week award for Francis and the third for the Blue Jays this season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned the honour on July 1 and August 5.

Philadelphia shortstop Trea Turner won the National League’s award after hitting .476 with a homer and four RBIs in five games last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

