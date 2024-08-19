Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens acquire star winger Patrik Laine and 2026 draft pick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired star forward Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenceman Jordan Harris.

Laine had six goals and three assists in 18 games with Columbus last season.

The six-foot-five, 215-pound winger has appeared in 480 regular season games over eight NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and the Blue Jackets, scoring 204 goals and adding 184 assists.

Laine, from Tampere, Finland, was drafted second overall by the Jets in 2016.

He helped Finland win the 2016 world junior championship in Helsinki with seven goals and six assists in seven games, in addition to being named to the tournament’s all-star team.

The 24-year-old Harris had three goals, 11 assists and a minus-5 plus/minus over 56 games with Montreal last season.

Harris has eight goals and 23 assists in his career over 131 games over three seasons with the Habs.

Laine signed a four-year, US$34.8 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on July 22, 2022.

He broke his clavicle on Dec. 14, then had a setback delaying his recovery from the injury on Jan. 27. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program the next day, saying on social media he wanted to prioritize his mental health, and was cleared to return on July 26.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

