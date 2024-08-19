Menu

Crime

Man accused of slapping, spitting on B.C. bus driver over 20-minute wait

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
A BC Transit bus is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A BC Transit bus is seen in this undated photo. Global News
Police on Vancouver Island have arrested a man who allegedly slapped and spat on a transit bus driver.

Oak Bay police said the alleged assault happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, while the bus was stopped at Central Avenue and St. Patric Street.

Click to play video: 'Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe'
Transit Police on recent violence and efforts made to keep passengers safe
Police said the suspect became angry when he was told the bus wouldn’t depart for 20 minutes and proceeded to spit on and slap the driver.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and held for a bail hearing, and that they are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect is due back in court on Friday.

