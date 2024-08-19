Man accused of slapping, spitting on B.C. bus driver over 20-minute wait

See more sharing options

Police on Vancouver Island have arrested a man who allegedly slapped and spat on a transit bus driver.

Oak Bay police said the alleged assault happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, while the bus was stopped at Central Avenue and St. Patric Street.

Police said the suspect became angry when he was told the bus wouldn’t depart for 20 minutes and proceeded to spit on and slap the driver.

The driver was not injured.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested and held for a bail hearing, and that they are recommending charges of assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect is due back in court on Friday.