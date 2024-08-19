Winnipeg residents step up after thieves steal community fridge

Send this page to someone via email

A community organization says it’s feeling the love after a stolen fridge was replaced thanks to Winnipeggers who offered to donate a replacement.

The Spence Neighbourhood Association runs a community fridge, which provides fresh food to residents who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it — but when Talia Green went to fill it on the weekend, she told 680 CJOB the fridge was gone.

“I take a lot of happiness and joy in putting food in there, and seeing (the food) gone the next day, it makes me feel like we’re making a difference,” Green said. “So it was quite sad to come across it being missing.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s a really important initiative. It was actually started by Indigenous youth in the community who noticed that there was an issue with people accessing food.

“There’s a lot of unhoused people in the area who really don’t have regular access to, especially, nutritious food. So this is a really good resource.”

Story continues below advertisement

The association published a social media post about the theft and received a flood of messages from people asking if they could help by donating a new fridge.

Green said they took one of the donors up on the offer and had a new fridge installed and ready to serve the community Monday morning.