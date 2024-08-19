Menu

Fire

Massive fire destroys former sawmill in Port Alberni, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 3:28 pm
Crews took down a massive fire that erupted at the site of the former Somass sawmill. The Port Alberni fire department was called to the scene just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters were called to battle a massive fire at the site of a former sawmill in Port Alberni on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Somass mill and although the flames were isolated to one building, the structure was fully involved when crews arrived just before 9 a.m.

Four fire departments responded.

“We’ve had a number of different fires here (but) this is a more significant fire,” Port Alberni Fire Department Chief Travis Cross said.

“It is a secure site, although we have noticed that people have been breaching the security fence.”

The structure was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but officials say it’s being treated as suspicious and an investigation is underway.

