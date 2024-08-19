White Rock, B.C. residents want solution to closure of ‘unsafe’ beach access

Some residents in White Rock, B.C., are raising concerns about public access to West Beach.
The city closed the Coldicutt Park Ravine, south of Marine Drive, three years ago in what it said was the “interest of public safety.”
The city cited slope instability and proximity to a rail line as the reasons for the closure.
But residents who use the trail to access the beach are angry White Rock still hasn’t built an alternate way to cross the tracks, and many simply ignore the rules and go around the barrier.
“Maybe they’ll have to build (a rail) overpass like the City of Surrey has done in three different spots that I am aware of,” resident Jill Kenwood said.
“I have emailed the city several times about it and they always give the excuse that it is unsafe.”
Get breaking National news
The ravine was donated to the city by the Coldicutt family years ago with the intention it would be enjoyed by the public and serve as a path to the beach.
The ravine has suffered from a lack of maintenance, including broken steps and missing rails, but residents continue to use the pathway regardless.
The City of White Rock declined an interview request and instead issued a statement.
“The Coldicutt ravine area presents several challenges, including unsafe access across railway tracks and the risk of environmental harm,” the statement reads.
The city added that securing senior government funding to rebuild its seaside pier remains its current priority.
Comments