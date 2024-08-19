Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White Rock, B.C. residents want solution to closure of ‘unsafe’ beach access

By Emily Lazatin & Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'White Rock controversy over ‘unsafe’ beach access'
White Rock controversy over ‘unsafe’ beach access
It is happening in West Vancouver and Point Grey and now in White Rock, controversy is erupting over access to the beach from the Coldicutt Ravine on West Beach. The city closed the beach three years ago because of safety concerns due to damage and the railway. Emily Lazatin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some residents in White Rock, B.C., are raising concerns about public access to West Beach.

The city closed the Coldicutt Park Ravine, south of Marine Drive, three years ago in what it said was the “interest of public safety.”

The city cited slope instability and proximity to a rail line as the reasons for the closure.

But residents who use the trail to access the beach are angry White Rock still hasn’t built an alternate way to cross the tracks, and many simply ignore the rules and go around the barrier.

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver residents fight for access to popular beach trail'
West Vancouver residents fight for access to popular beach trail

“Maybe they’ll have to build (a rail) overpass like the City of Surrey has done in three different spots that I am aware of,” resident Jill Kenwood said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have emailed the city several times about it and they always give the excuse that it is unsafe.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The ravine was donated to the city by the Coldicutt family years ago with the intention it would be enjoyed by the public and serve as a path to the beach.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Concerns over public access to Vancouver’s waterfront in Point Grey'
Concerns over public access to Vancouver’s waterfront in Point Grey

The ravine has suffered from a lack of maintenance, including broken steps and missing rails, but residents continue to use the pathway regardless.

The City of White Rock declined an interview request and instead issued a statement.

“The Coldicutt ravine area presents several challenges, including unsafe access across railway tracks and the risk of environmental harm,” the statement reads.

The city added that securing senior government funding to rebuild its seaside pier remains its current priority.

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices