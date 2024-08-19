Man charged in Guelph’s first homicide of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

A man was charged with second-degree murder after Guelph’s first homicide of 2024.

A man went to Guelph police headquarters Wyndham Street on Saturday morning. Investigators say the man showed obvious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Information from the man led police to an apartment unit in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South. Investigators found a woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have charged the injured man, a 50-year-old from Guelph, with second-degree murder. He will make a video court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators are not releasing any other details about the incident. They do say both the man and woman knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.