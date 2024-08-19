Menu

Crime

Man charged in Guelph’s first homicide of 2024

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 19, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Guelph police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2024. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2024. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
A man was charged with second-degree murder after Guelph’s first homicide of 2024.

A man went to Guelph police headquarters Wyndham Street on Saturday morning. Investigators say the man showed obvious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Information from the man led police to an apartment unit in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South. Investigators found a woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

They have charged the injured man, a 50-year-old from Guelph, with second-degree murder. He will make a video court appearance on Tuesday.

Investigators are not releasing any other details about the incident. They do say both the man and woman knew each other and there is no threat to public safety.

