Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cause of major water main break remains unclear, Montreal mayor says

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal water main break: Businesses, residents assess colossal damage from floods'
Montreal water main break: Businesses, residents assess colossal damage from floods
RELATED - A day after water gushed from a geyser caused by a water main break just east of downtown Montreal, many are assessing the colossal damage done by the flood waters that turned streets into rivers. Some business owners fear their livelihoods are in jeopardy, while the city says it could take months before the pipe is fully repaired. Dan Spector has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal continued to clean up Monday after a major water main break flooded streets, paralyzed traffic, and forced emergency evacuations from water-logged buildings east of downtown right before the weekend.

“It was a big week,” Mayor Valérie Plante said in an update outside a construction zone in the morning, adding the city is “supporting citizens in its next steps.”

It’s still not clear what led the pipe near the Jacques Cartier bridge to burst, according to Plante. The water main break turned into a dramatic geyser last Friday morning, with many waking up to firefighters urging them to leave their homes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says 50 buildings were flooded when millions of litres of water erupted onto streets, and 16 households have asked the Red Cross for emergency housing. The gushing waters left than 150,000 people under a boil-water advisory for over a day.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Plante said workers were removing debris from roads in the area, but it will take time to get the parts to repair the pipe, which is two metres wide.

The incident happened to come one week after Montreal was hit hard by the remnants of tropical storm Debby, which dumped more than 170 millimetres of rain on some parts of the island. The record rainfall led to water-logged homes and highways.

Trending Now

“It was a difficult week for hundreds of Montrealers,” Plante said.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Montrealers hit hard by ruptured watermain'
Montrealers hit hard by ruptured watermain
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices