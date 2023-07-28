Menu

Canada

Major Montreal water-main break causes rushing floods, large sinkhole

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 1:35 pm
Cars submerged, buildings evacuated as water-main break floods Montreal’ Saint-Michel area
WATCH: An early-morning water main break flooded the streets and buildings of Montreal's Saint-Michel neighborhood on Friday. The city has since issued a water advisory in response to the incident in the boroughs of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.
A major water-main break flooded streets and buildings, engulfed cars and caused a large sinkhole in Montreal’s Saint-Michel area early Friday.

The city issued a boil-water advisory in response to the incident for the boroughs of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Emergency crews were on site throughout the day pumping water out of buildings and cars, restoring electricity which was cut off as a safety precaution, and repairing the sinkhole that almost swallowed up a vehicle.

Firefighters remove a manhole cover after a water main broke flooding several blocks Friday, July 28, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Firefighters remove a manhole cover after a water main broke flooding several blocks Friday, July 28, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A firefighter surveys the scene after a water main broke flooding several blocks Friday, July 28, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A firefighter surveys the scene after a water main broke flooding several blocks Friday, July 28, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was at the site with crews working to resolve the issue. Several streets in the area were closed off to traffic by police and firefighters. About 20 buildings, mostly residential, were affected by the flooding.

The water main-break was at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Bélanger Street, around the borough’s Little Maghreb district.

Images and video of the incident show dramatic scenes of rushing water filling the streets and submerging vehicles.

Once the water had dried up, a large sinkhole was visible, partially swallowing up a small car.

Firefighters said they would tour all buildings that were flooded in order to check electrical panels and make sure it’s safe to restore power.

–with files from Gloria Henriquez, Global News

