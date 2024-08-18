Menu

Features

Merritt, B.C. homeless shelter recently closed, officials looking for a solution

By Ben Low-On
August 18, 2024
Need for Merritt shelter solution
WATCH: Housing advocates in Merritt are anxiously waiting for a long-term shelter solution for the city’s homeless population. The only shelter was forced to close late last month because of deteriorating conditions. Michael Reeve of CFJC News reports.
The homeless population in Merritt, B.C., is hoping a long-term shelter solution can be found after the only shelter at the Merritt Desert Inn was forced to close its doors.

The shelter run in partnership with BC Housing and the Nicola-Valley Shelter Society moved into the hotel in 2020. But it was shut down on July 27th due to deteriorating conditions.

“As BC Housing is not the owner of the property, it is not in a position to invest in required repairs,” said BC Housing in a response to CFJC News.

“We are looking at other options as well in the community for that affordable, sustainable, and attainable housing,” said Merritt Director of Housing Holly Ferris.

According to a 2023 study, 67 people identified as experiencing homelessness in Merritt. This is 24 people more compared to when the study was completed last in 2020.

“Having somebody who is directly working with all the partners to make sure that happens through different housing options is essential to the growth and sustainability of our community,” said Cynthia White with the City of Merritt.

The city did confirm their winter extreme weather shelter would be operational when temperatures drop.

New housing development in Saint John to help those experiencing homelessness
