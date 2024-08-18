Fatal house fire near Halifax that left 1 person dead under investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal house fire in a rural community east of Halifax.

A release from the Halifax RCMP detachment says police and fire services were called to a residential fire on Friday evening in Porters Lake, about 30 kilometres from the provincial capital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

First responders found the home on Myra Rd. entirely engulfed in flames, and one person was found dead.

Police say the building was completely destroyed in the blaze.

RCMP did not provide any details on the identity of the person who died.

They say the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the medical examiner and fire marshall.