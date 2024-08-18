Menu

Crime

Fatal house fire near Halifax that left 1 person dead under investigation: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2024 2:27 pm
Police in Halifax are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in the Porters Lake area. View image in full screen
Police in Halifax are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred in the Porters Lake area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Nova Scotia police are investigating a fatal house fire in a rural community east of Halifax.

A release from the Halifax RCMP detachment says police and fire services were called to a residential fire on Friday evening in Porters Lake, about 30 kilometres from the provincial capital.

First responders found the home on Myra Rd. entirely engulfed in flames, and one person was found dead.

Police say the building was completely destroyed in the blaze.

RCMP did not provide any details on the identity of the person who died.

They say the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the medical examiner and fire marshall.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

