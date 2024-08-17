Elks look to extend win streak on Saturday in Hamilton

Backed by renewed confidence, the Edmonton Elks have the chance to secure their first three-game win streak since the 2018 CFL season. The Elks will look to keep their roll going on Saturday when they visit the Hamilton Tigers Cats at Tim Horton’s Field.

The Elks last faced the Tiger-Cats on July 28 in Edmonton, losing 44-28. Tre Ford entered the game early in the fourth quarter when the score was 41-8 for the Tiger-Cats. Since that time, the Elks have out-scored their opponents 95-50, resulting in a two-game win streak.

Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on the factors behind a two-game winning streak as the second half of the season begins on Saturday in Hamilton

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU6567086475

Tre Ford will not play on Saturday in Hamilton. He is on the one-game injured list with a rib injury suffered in the first half of the Elks 33-16 win over the B.C. Lions last week. Ford left the game after going six for six, for 96 yards. McLeod Bethel-Thompson came off the bench and helped steady Elks on the strength of 171 passing yards and a resurgenet rushing attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Javon Leake rushed for 97 yards last week and scored his fourth touchdown in last two games. Rookie Justin Rankin added 77 rushing yards and scored his first CFL touchdown. Leake has averaged 7.8 yards per rush in his last three games and leads the CFL in rushing average with 7.1 yards per carry. The rushing attack has led the Elks to average 485.5 yards of offence over their last two games.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson on dealing with the possible wind and weather conditions at Tim Hortons Field along with facing Tiger-Cats QB Taylor Powell

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=CORU4888097086

With Tre Ford out, quarterback Jarrett Doege will be added to the roster. Linebacker DK Bonhomme will come into the lineup for fellow linebacker Woodly Appolon.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Running back: Javon Leake

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Shane Richards, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Hergy Mayala, Tevin Jones, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Noah Taylor, Noah Curtis, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Story continues below advertisement

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Devodric Bymun

You can hear Saturday’s game between the Elks and Tiger-Cats on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 3:30 p.m. The opening kick-off from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.