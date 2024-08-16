Miette Hot Springs to reopen in Jasper National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A small section of Jasper National Park will reopen to visitors this weekend, Parks Canada announced on Friday.

The Miette Hot Springs and Source of the Springs Trail will reopen to visitors on Sunday, Aug. 18, after a lengthy closure due to the Utopia wildfire and the Jasper wildfire complex.

Parks Canada said the hot springs area on the eastern side of the national park is unaffected by the Jasper wildfire complex, and the nearby Utopia wildfire is now extinguished, so visitors may now safely return to this area.

Miette Hot Springs Bungalows, located adjacent to the hot springs, and Miette Mountain Cabins, located at the junction of Highway 16 and Miette Road, may also reopen on Sunday.

Parks Canada said it recognizes the importance of the hot springs to Canadians and the hot springs’ role in supporting regional tourism operators and the economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Miette Hot Springs is staffed by a dedicated team of lifeguards and supporting team members so Parks Canada said the reopening will not reduce the capacity to respond to the wildfire and support the re-entry of residents to the Jasper townsite.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Highway 16 is currently only open during daylight hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors will be allowed to turn off the Yellowhead at Miette Road and enjoy a scenic drive through the Fiddle River Valley to access the Miette Hot Springs, Miette Hot Springs Bungalows and Miette Mountain Cabins, Parks Canada said.

All other areas of Jasper National Park remain closed, including other Parks Canada facilities accessible from Miette Road, such as Miette Campground. Drivers passing through the park must get fuel and other necessities on either side.

The closest locations for fuel, supplies and services on the east side of the park are in Hinton, and on the western side in Mount Robson or Valemount, B.C.

View image in full screen Members of the Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade welcome residents home on Aug. 16, 2024, after a wildfire forced all of Jasper National Park to be evacuated three weeks prior. Credit: Jasper Volunteer Fire Brigade

The only people being allowed into the Jasper townsite are residents, who were allowed to return home on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Jasper National Park was evacuated on July 22, two days before the wildfire entered the townsite.

Officials have estimated about a third of the town’s buildings were destroyed or damaged by fire. A mix of single-family homes, apartments, a senior’s lodge and businesses and hotels were destroyed. In all, some 800 housing units were lost in the blaze.

The wildfire remains classified as out of control at about 33,048 hectares.

The evacuation order that was originally issued has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. This means that residents should still be prepared to leave if the wildfire situation changes, and trails, campgrounds and day-use areas remain closed.

View image in full screen Wildfire burning in Jasper National Park on Aug. 13, 2024. Parks Canada

On Friday, Alberta Wildfire said there were 105 wildfires burning across the Forest Protection Area, which the provincial agency oversees. Eight fires were classified as out of control, 46 were being held and 51 were under control.

Story continues below advertisement

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

— with files from Caley Gibson, Global News