N.S. charities using online raffle site will now face new ‘piece of red tape’

Some charities in Nova Scotia are expressing concern about changes to an online platform that runs raffles, with one animal rescuer calling it a “kick in the stomach.”

Angela Welburn, the owner of Integrity’s Haven Equine Rescue Centre, uses online raffles as a way to support her organization.

The Chester Basin, N.S., charity takes in sick pets — mostly seniors — from horses to donkeys and zonkeys.

Welburn says operating the charity means steep costs for feed, housing and veterinary care.

“My expenses outweigh my donations and my income. So I’m always in the red. It’s quite hurtful. I’ve used most of all of my savings during COVID,” she said.

Welburn brings in the bulk of funds through the charity’s clothing donation bins, but also relies on fundraisers, including raffles.

She was recently notified of a policy change through the online platform Rafflebox, which helps charities and non-profits fundraise. The exact whereabouts of the buyer now need to be verified by location services and must be located in the province.

“It’s just another kick in the stomach,” she said. “I’m a registered charity and I’m doing everything I can — including killing myself basically — and then to have this piece of red tape.”

Welburn says in the past, only the purchaser’s credit card address had to show that they were Nova Scotian. She believes some people, who indeed live in Nova Scotia, will now be ineligible.

“It’s going to be hurtful because I do have supporters of the sanctuary that do work out of province with their laptops and their phones and now they’re not going to be able to purchase Rafflebox tickets,” she explained.

“Especially right now, you have so many people out on vacation and it’s very easy for them to purchase tickets (with the old rules). Perhaps they’re visiting out west or in New Brunswick.”

In a statement to Global News, Rafflebox says the decision was made after discussions with Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming. Additional verification will now be used to “ensure security for ticket buyers.”

Those changes were made to their platform on Friday.

According to the FAQ page on Rafflebox’s website, only registered non-profits or charities can run a raffle through the website. Organizations are also responsible for applying for their own raffle licence through the provincial gaming regulator.

Meanwhile, the Province of Nova Scotia says the rule around licensing has always stated buyers need to be within the province.

“There have been no changes to our legislation or our policy. We have always required charities and raffle providers, such as Rafflebox, to verify that ticket buyers are located in Nova Scotia at the time of the transaction,” read an email on behalf of Nova Scotia Alcohol and Gaming.

“Providers are required to verify that sales are not being made to people outside the province. We have not issued any orders to Rafflebox or dictated actions or timelines, but we regularly have discussions with charities and providers to ensure they are compliant with and understand the requirements.”

As Welburn awaits the impact, she’s prepared to make tough decisions.

“I’ve been seriously considering not taking in anymore (animals) because my vet expenses and my feed expenses are so high,” she said.