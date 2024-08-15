Menu

Canada

Climbers seriously injured in rockfall on Squamish Chief

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 9:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 badly hurt climbers rescued from Squamish Chief'
2 badly hurt climbers rescued from Squamish Chief
Squamish search and rescue crews managed to pluck two badly hurt climbers off the sheer walls of the Stawamus Chief. The climbers were struck by falling rocks while ascending a route called 'Liquid Gold" on the part of the chief known as the 'bulletheads'.
Two climbers have been taken to hospital with serious injuries a rockfall on the sheer walls of the Stawamus Chief in Squamish, B.C., on Thursday.

Search-and-rescue crews were called to the scene after the climbers, a man and a woman, were struck by falling rocks while ascending a route known as “liquid gold” on a part of the rockface called “the Bulletheads.”

“It appears they were struck by a falling rock while they were climbing,” said Squamish Search and Rescue search manager Mike Teske.

Crews said the male climber went to hang onto a rock that broke away, throwing him into the rockface 40 feet below. The rock then crushed the female climber’s leg.

Click to play video: 'BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after parachute gets snagged'
BASE jumper rescued from Stawamus Chief after parachute gets snagged
The climbers were roped up and anchored to the wall, necessitating a highly technical rescue from the cliff face, using a BC Wildfire service helicopter.

“This is as technical as it gets, it’s on the face of the Chief … with significant hazard in the area for rockfall,” Teske said.

The pair were flown to Squamish and then taken to hospital by air ambulance.

