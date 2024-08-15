Alberta manhunt: RCMP dedicate ‘every resource possible’ to locate suspect evading police

Send this page to someone via email

A manhunt continues for a suspect wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a random shooting on the eastern outskirts of Calgary last week that left one man dead and another man injured.

Airdrie resident Colin Hough was killed and a 39-year-old man was wounded at around noon in Rocky View County on Aug. 6, in what RCMP say was a random attack on the two men who were working in the area.

RCMP said two male suspects were in a minor collision in Calgary in a truck that was reported stolen from a northeast Calgary neighbourhood the day before.

The two men stopped at the intersection of Township Road 250 and Range Road 282 — about seven kilometres east of Calgary — where police said they set the truck on fire.

Hough, a Rocky View County employee who was working in the area, went to help when he saw the flames.

Police said Hough and the 39-year-old, who has been identified as a Fortis Alberta employee, were shot while the suspects stole one of the victim’s Rocky View County pick-up trucks.

The suspects got away in the truck, according to police. The vehicle was soon found abandoned in a field just northeast of the original scene.

On Monday night, RCMP announced they charged Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, of Edmonton with first-degree murder in Hough’s death. Police said he was arrested in Edmonton on Sunday. Penner is also charged with the attempted murder of the Fortis Alberta employee.

RCMP continued to search for the second suspect, who they identified as Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28. He is wanted for second-degree murder. He is described as six-foot-one and 169 pounds with several arm and face tattoos and brown hair.

“We understand Albertans are nervous when there is a known dangerous offender who is actively evading capture,” Alberta RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said Thursday afternoon.

“We have devoted every resource possible to this investigation to see it come to a safe resolution.”

Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28. Alberta RCMP

Strawberry is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees Strawberry should immediately call 911. Wielgosz said police believe Strawberry is still in Alberta, but added there is no indication he is actively targeting the public with violence.

“There’s no information to say that Mr. Strawberry is selecting at random any members of the public to commit violence upon. That’s not to discount that he’s still a dangerous person, he’s demonstrated that,” Wielgosz said.

“This incident is not the same as others, (it) is not a spree, to speak, that he may be targeting other people for extreme violence at random or selecting others for homicidal purposes. That’s not what we believe is happening here.”

The 39-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting was released from hospital and is recovering, police said.

Wielgosz said Thursday that he believes the suspects were in the Calgary area committing “various property crimes at the time.”

Anyone with information on Strawberry’s location is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.