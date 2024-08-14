Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist charged in alleged hit-and-run crash that injured Toronto police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Aug. 7, 2024'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Aug. 7, 2024
WATCH: Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Aug. 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a man has been charged in an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an officer last week.

Police say a motorcyclist disobeyed an officer who was directing traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard West around 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They allege the motorcyclist collided with the officer and then took off.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a search was conducted last Friday and the suspect was arrested today.

Trending Now

He’s been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and several offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man is due in court in late September.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices