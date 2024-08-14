Motorcyclist charged in alleged hit-and-run crash that injured Toronto police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged in an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured an officer last week.

Police say a motorcyclist disobeyed an officer who was directing traffic on Lake Shore Boulevard West around 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

They allege the motorcyclist collided with the officer and then took off.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say a search was conducted last Friday and the suspect was arrested today.

He’s been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and several offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

The man is due in court in late September.