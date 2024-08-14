Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. researchers not surprised by critical report on Canada’s migrant worker program

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s temporary foreign worker program a ‘breeding ground’ for contemporary slavery: UN report'
Canada’s temporary foreign worker program a ‘breeding ground’ for contemporary slavery: UN report
Canada's temporary foreign worker program was launched more than 60 years ago to help ease labour shortages, but a United Nations report is now slamming it as a "breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery." Mackenzie Gray explains why, as calls grow to overhaul how Canada treats migrant workers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia professor who studies workers’ rights says she isn’t surprised by a recent international report that called Canada’s foreign worker program a “breeding ground” for modern slavery.

Raluca Bejan, with Dalhousie University’s school of social work, says some of the biggest concerns for Nova Scotia’s migrant workers include living in overcrowded housing units.

She was reacting to a report by Tomoya Obokata, the United Nation’s special rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, who visited Canada last year and concluded that a power imbalance prevents workers from exercising their rights.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bejan and two other researchers with the Temporary Foreign Workers Maritimes group released research in March that said 10 of 15 migrant workers participating in the study lived with between nine and 25 people.

Their research cited lack of privacy and difficulty accessing laundry machines, kitchen appliances and washrooms.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Bejan says her own research echoes Obokata’s report, which is critical of Canadian regulations that tie a worker’s migration status to a closed, employer-specific work permit that limits their employment mobility.

The professor says Nova Scotia employed approximately 5,400 temporary foreign workers in 2023, nearly half of whom came to the province through the seasonal agricultural worker program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices