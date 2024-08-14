Menu

Canada

Ont opposition parties criticize Ford for joking human patients could get MRIs at vet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 2:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands pharmacy powers but who gets paid?'
Ontario expands pharmacy powers but who gets paid?
WATCH: Ontario expands pharmacy powers but who gets paid? – Jul 24, 2024
Ontario’s opposition parties are criticizing Premier Doug Ford for joking about sending “overflow” human patients to a new animal hospital.

Ford spoke Tuesday at the opening of a large new veterinary facility north of Toronto, an event attended by several other cabinet ministers, and said, “by the looks of it we know where we can send the overflow patients now for MRIs and CAT scans and everything else.”

A spokesperson for the premier says he was making a joke referring to the size of the 60,000-square-foot, four-storey hospital and that the government has made record investments in the public health-care system, including dozens of new MRI machines and CT scanners in hospitals.

But opposition parties say the state of Ontario’s health-care system isn’t humorous, as patients can face long waits for diagnostic tests and emergency care.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says Ford thinks the “chaos and crisis” he has created is a laughing matter.

Story continues below advertisement

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says the joke is not funny, it’s “repulsive.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

