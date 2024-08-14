Menu

Traffic

Announcement on Highway 1 expansion through Langley expected

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 2:11 pm
1 min read
The B.C. government is expected to announce upgrades along Highway 1 in Langley Township.

Work is underway to widen the highway between 216th Street and 264th Street to address congestion.

The province is also planning to build a new crossing at Glover Road, reconfigure the 232nd Street interchange and replace the rail crossing east of Glover Road.

Business groups have criticized the province for delays in the timeline for the upgrades, which are now set to be complete in 2026.

The province has previously said that the devastating floods in 2021 will complicate the project plans.

More to come.

