Kitsilano apartment building fire sends 8 to hospital, displaces 40 residents

Eight people have been taken to hospital and about 40 residents have been displaced following a fire in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The fire broke out just after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Seven Maples apartment building on West 7th Avenue.

By the time fire crews arrived, four units were in flames.

Residents told Global News they were woken up by the sound of cracking glass and the smell of smoke.

Some residents had to shelter in place until firefighters could rescue them.

As of 8 a.m., Vancouver Emergency Management Agency (VEMA) has registered 20 of 38 residents displaced and will be providing short-term accommodation, as well as food, clothing and other needed services through the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said in a statement.

At this time it is not known how the fire broke out but a full investigation will take place.

More to come