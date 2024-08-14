Man stabbed in unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re searching for a pair of suspects after a man was stabbed on a bus Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street and Selkirk Avenue around 5 p.m, where they found the victim, a man in his 30s. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said the incident was unprovoked, and they’re working with Winnipeg Transit to establish descriptions of the suspects — one man and one woman, who fled from the bus before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).