Crime

Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit'
Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit
Winnipeg police have launched a probe into a stabbing on city transit. A man in his 20s was attacked Saturday night, police said, after two suspects confronted him.
Winnipeg police have launched a probe into a stabbing on city transit.

A man in his 20s was attacked Saturday night, police said, after two suspects confronted him.

Officers said the victim was found near William Avenue and Lark Street after he got off the bus. He was getting medical help from a Good Samaritan, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Authorities continued emergency care until he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact them anonymously at Crime Stoppers T 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing incident at Winnipeg transit station leaves 1 injured, police look for suspect'
Stabbing incident at Winnipeg transit station leaves 1 injured, police look for suspect
