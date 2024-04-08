Police launch probe after man stabbed on Winnipeg transit

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have launched a probe into a stabbing on city transit.

A man in his 20s was attacked Saturday night, police said, after two suspects confronted him.

Officers said the victim was found near William Avenue and Lark Street after he got off the bus. He was getting medical help from a Good Samaritan, police said.

Authorities continued emergency care until he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact them anonymously at Crime Stoppers T 204-786-8477 or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.